Wednesday , 14 June 2023
News

YWCA Walk a mile in My Shoes event exceeds fundraising expectations

Mayor Andrea Horwath addresses Walk a Mile in My Shoes participants

YWCA Hamilton’s Walk a Mile in Their Shoes fundraiser got a boost from all parts of the community as it raised funds for survivors of intimate partner violence at the City Hall forecourt Wednesday.

The event, now in its 14th year, drew 400 walkers from 52 teams who stepped into red shoes for a rally and march around downtown Hamilton. The event raised $154,00 and counting from over 1,200 donations, surpassing our $150,000 goal.

The event, emceed by Lohifa Pogoson Acker, featured a performance by renowned local drag artist Kenadie St James, who also led participants on the walk through Hamilton’s downtown core, and remarks from Mayor Andrea Horwath and YWCA CEO Medora Uppal.

“With the rise in hate and violence we’re seeing in our world, it’s particularly important for us to come together in support of survivors,” Uppal said. “Thanks to the generosity of the community, we will continue to be able to offer much-needed services, supports, and advocacy to women, girls and gender- diverse people experiencing violence.”

Walk a Mile in Their Shoes was sponsored by the  Labourers International Union of North America (LiUNA) and LiUNA Local 837. Business across Hamilton and Halton will continue to accept donations and dedicate a portion of their sales to support YWCA Hamilton throughout the month of June.

YWCA Hamilton will continue to accept donations until June 30. To support survivors of violence in the community, visit here

