Your chance to own a car you can’t afford!

Have you ever driven or owned a Porsche? Here’s your chance to win a 2022 Porsche Macan S!

The Rotary Club of Burlington Central is offering an opportunity to win an outstanding prize and also support their important work in our community.

The grand prize draw winner will receive a 2022 Porsche Macan S valued at $111,528.40.

Proceeds from the car lottery will be distributed to the Royal Botanical Gardens; McMaster Children’s Hospital Foundation; and the Rotary Club of Burlington Central Trust Fund.

The Rotary Burlington Central Trust Fund account is a registered charity that participates in various fund raising activities and distributes to deserving charities and not for profit groups in the Region of Halton and beyond.

Over $4 million dollars have been raised and funded through this club/charity since 1986.

Tickets are 1 for $20; 2 for $35; 3 for $50; and 8 for $100.

There are only a few more days to buy your tickets so don’t miss your opportunity!

The grand prize draw will take place at Hagerty Garage & Social located at 1220 Corporate Drive, Burlington, ON between 12 and 1 pm on Saturday, October 29th, 2022.

For more information and to buy your tickets please visit Porsche Lottery.