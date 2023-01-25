Youngster approached by man in car in Stoney Creek

Hamilton Police are looking for the driver a suspicious vehicle that was observed in the area of Chilton Drive on Stoney Creek mountain who engaged a youngster in a conversation that led to police becoming involved.

It was back on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m. when a dark grey or black sedan with tinted windows approached a youth and a lone male driver engaged in conversation. The youth walked away and the vehicle fled westbound on Chilton Drive.

The suspect is described as male, pale complexion aged 50 to 60, wearing a buttoned shirt.

Anyone with any information about this incident or can identify the suspect vehicle are asked to contact Detective Amberlee Rodgers at 905-546-2919.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit r anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com