Young man killed in overnight collision

Young man killed in oversight collision

A 19-yerar old was killed in a single car crash in the early morning hours Tuesday. Shortly after 330 Tuesday morning, a Hamilton man was driving his vehicle on Burlington Street East at Parkdale Avenue North when it struck a concreate pillar underneath the overpass.

The 19-year-old man was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Emergency services were called and despite their life-saving measures, the young man was pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision.

Investigators continue to work with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Anyone with any information that you believe could assist police with the investigation into this collision, are asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com