Monday , 28 August 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Young man dies in collision on LINC
News

Young man dies in collision on LINC

August 27, 20231 Mins read231 Views

A 23-year old man has lost his life after a two-car crash on the Lincoln Alexander Partkway. Yesterday, shortly before 9:00 AM a black BMW motor vehicle being operated by a 23 year-old-male was westbound on the Lincoln Alexander Pkwy near Upper James. The BMW lost control, crossed the centre median and struck an eastbound Ford operated by a 72 year-old-female.

The 23 year-old-male suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 72 year-old-female was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The Hamilton Police Service Collision Reconstruction Unit was called and and both directions of the Lincoln Alexander Pkwy at Upper James were closed for several hours for the investigation.

Anyone with  any information that you believe could assist Police with their investigation into this collision, are asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com

Previous post Strachan Street Tiny Shelter proposal roundly denounced at raucous North End meeting

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

NewsOpinion

Nothing held back at heated meeting over HATS tiny shelters and surprise site selection by city

August 27, 2023
Sports

TiCats pull a shocker, ending BC Lions home unbeaten streak

August 27, 2023
Politics

Liberal leadership candidate Bonnie Crombie visits Stoney Creek

August 27, 2023
News

Teacher who sparked controversy in Halton now joining HWDSB

August 27, 2023

Related Articles

NewsOpinion

Nothing held back at heated meeting over HATS tiny shelters and surprise site selection by city

Residents of the North End made it loud and clear that they...

ByAugust 27, 2023
News

Teacher who sparked controversy in Halton now joining HWDSB

Confirming weeks of rumours, the Toronto Sun is reporting that the teacher...

ByAugust 27, 2023
News

Oakville teen missing since Friday

The Halton Regional Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in...

ByAugust 27, 2023
News

Strachan Street Tiny Shelter proposal roundly denounced at raucous North End meeting

Organizers of the  Strachan Street encampment meeting may have hoped for the...

ByAugust 26, 2023