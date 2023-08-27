Young man dies in collision on LINC

A 23-year old man has lost his life after a two-car crash on the Lincoln Alexander Partkway. Yesterday, shortly before 9:00 AM a black BMW motor vehicle being operated by a 23 year-old-male was westbound on the Lincoln Alexander Pkwy near Upper James. The BMW lost control, crossed the centre median and struck an eastbound Ford operated by a 72 year-old-female.

The 23 year-old-male suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 72 year-old-female was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The Hamilton Police Service Collision Reconstruction Unit was called and and both directions of the Lincoln Alexander Pkwy at Upper James were closed for several hours for the investigation.

Anyone with any information that you believe could assist Police with their investigation into this collision, are asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com