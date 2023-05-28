Monday , 29 May 2023
Young Couple gunned down in Stoney Creek landlord-tenant dispute

Landlord gunman also deceased

May 28, 20231 Mins read511 Views

A young couple and their landlord are dead following a double homicide at a home in Stoney Creek Saturday. Hamilton Police were called to a house on Jones Road in Stoney Creek for what police later described as a landlord-tenant dispute. Police say the tenants, a 27-year-old female and 28-year-old male were gunned down as they attempted to flee the residence. The assailant, the owner of the home barricaded himself inside the house and fired shots at police with guns, police say, were registered.

The police armored vehicle was called in and after additional shots were fired from the house there was an exchange of gunfire between police and the 57-year-old suspect who was fatally shot. The couple, whose names have not been released were engaged to bee married. The woman was an educational assistant at the Catholic school Board in Brant County, and the 28-year-old male victim was an electrician. Families of both victims have been notified.

Policer say the dispute was not about unpaid rent, but about the condition of the home.

The SIU has been called in to investigate.

Several witnesses have already been interviewed by the Homicide Unit and have been cooperative. Police continue to appeal for more witnesses. Anyone with any information, are asked to contact Detective Robert DiIanni at 905-546-3836.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit  anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

Previous post Political intrigue in the untangling of Peel Region

