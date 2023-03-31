Saturday , 1 April 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home Lifestyle Young artists present their works as annual art auction in support of HHSC autism services is back
Lifestyle

Young artists present their works as annual art auction in support of HHSC autism services is back

March 31, 20231 Mins read187 Views

April is Autism Awareness Month and Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) McMaster Children’s Hospital (MCH) Autism Program is bringing back an in-person celebration of the talent within the community with a silent art auction, in partnership with the McMaster Children’s Hospital Foundation.

The MCH Autism Program is comprised of a multi-disciplinary team who specialize in behaviour therapy, speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, and psychology services for autistic children and youth up to the age of 18 and their families.

The annual art auction started in 2015 when autism program staff were looking for a unique way to celebrate Autism Awareness Day, while showcasing the talents of autistic children and youth in our community.

The silent art auction is Monday, April 3 with over 60 art pieces created and donated by patients in the MCH Autism Program at Ron Joyce Children’s Health Centre (RJCHC), on Wellington Street just north of Barton, along with students from various schools, and others within the community.

The auction will be held at the Family Resources Centre which is on the first floor of the RJCHC building from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and will also offer telephone bidding for those unable to attend in person. All funds raised will support the MCH Autism Program at RJCHC. More about the event here.

Some of the artists and their work that’ll be auctioned at the event.

Event details HERE http://events.hamiltonhealth.ca/site/TR?fr_id=2823&pg=entry

Previous post Burlington gearing up for Earth Day with tree planting, events and tree giveaway

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Game-changing plan to reconfigure HSR service unveiled

March 31, 2023
Lifestyle

Young artists present their works as annual art auction in support of HHSC autism services is back

March 31, 2023
Lifestyle

Burlington gearing up for Earth Day with tree planting, events and tree giveaway

March 31, 2023
Lifestyle

Time for the Ancaster Lions Club Charity Craft and Gift Show

March 31, 2023

Related Articles

Lifestyle

Burlington gearing up for Earth Day with tree planting, events and tree giveaway

The City of Burlington and BurlingtonGreen are hosting Earth Day activities at...

By March 31, 2023
Lifestyle

Time for the Ancaster Lions Club Charity Craft and Gift Show

The Ancaster Lions Club Is holding its bi-annual Charity Craft and Gift...

By March 31, 2023
Lifestyle

Conservation Halton offers 14 different camping experiences for kids

 Registration is open for Conservation Halton’s Ways of the Woods summer camps...

By March 24, 2023
Lifestyle

Interesting speaker lineup for Hamilton Third Age Learning

Hamilton Third Age Learning (HTAL) is now offering subscriptions to a series...

By March 24, 2023