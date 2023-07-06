Woodstock Police Service dog felled while searching for drugs

A Woodstock Police Service dog has died in the line of duty while helping with a drug search.

The Woodstock Police Service K9 Unit responded to a call to assist the Stratford Police Service with a drug related investigation Monday. While conducting a search, two police dogs, PSD Taz and PSD Striker both appeared to ingest drugs. Narcan was administered and PSD Taz and PSD Striker were rushed to a Veterinarian Clinic.

PSD Taz did not make it and died in the line of duty. PSD Striker remained at the clinic under observation, but is doing better and has returned home today.

PSD Taz joined the Woodstock Police Service K9 Unit and began his training in 2021 and was officially deployed in 2022, allowing PSD Striker to begin transitioning into more of a community service oriented role. Police say Taz developed into an outstanding detection dog.

In his short career, PSD Taz, assisted with a number of arrests, drugs and weapons investigations, missing persons investigations and community service engagements.

The individuals involved in this investigation and PSD Taz’s death have been arrested and charged by the Stratford Police Service.