Monday , 10 July 2023
Woman tried to disarm Hamilton Police officer rendering aid to man with serious gunshot wound

Hamilton Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the discharge of a firearm during a party at a residence in downtown Hamilton over the weekend.

On Sunday, shortly after midnight, Hamilton Police responded to the area of King Street East and Steven Street for reports of a shooting. Officers were first on scene and began rendering lifesaving aid to a 25-year-old male who was suffering from an apparent  gunshot wound.

When police arrived, there were others present in the residence and officers attempted to clear the room while continuing to provide lifesaving aid to the male who was wounded. At this point a 22-year-old female was confronted  police, attacked the responding officer, and actively attempted to disarm them.

Haily Moreau, 22-years-of-age of Hamilton is charged with disarming a peace officer.

The 25-year-old male remains in critical condition in hospital.

Hamilton Police have interviewed numerous witnesses to determine what occurred during this incident. At this time, investigators continue to canvas the area for video surveillance and ask anyone who may have information regarding the events that led up to a firearm being discharged to contact police at 905-

Firearm incidents are occurring with increasing frequency in Hamilton. Hamilton Police are appealing to the public to report any information about firearms in our community, to police at 905-546-4925.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

