Woman slapped by passing stranger–man arrested

Saturday , 25 February 2023
News

Police Investigate Possible Hate Motivated Stranger Assault

Hamilton Police have arrested a 44-year-old man of Hamilton for a random assault on a woman he did not know.

Friday shortly after 8:00 a.m., a 47-year-old female was walking west on the south sidewalk on King Street West, when a male travelling in the opposite direction slapped her as they walked past one another.

The male suspect and female victim were unknown to another.

The victim contacted police and provided a suspect description. Shortly thereafter, police located and collared the suspect. During the execution of the arrest, the accused uttered racial slurs directed at the victim to the officers.

A 44-year-old man of Hamilton has been charged with Assault Level One. This incident is being reviewed by the Hamilton Police Hate Crime Unit.

Police are urging witnesses to this incident to come forward and to contact Hamilton Police Division One Patrol Staff Sergeant at 905-546-4725.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

Hate crimes can be reported online at www.hamiltonpolice.on.ca. Reporting hate/bias incidents can also be reported on the phone at 905-546-4925 or in person at any Hamilton Police station.

Previous post Publisher backtracks on plans to censor Roald Dahl's children's literature

