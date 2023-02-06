Woman shot in head in early morning hail of bullets in Burlington

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is appealing for witnesses and information after an early morning shooting in Burlington.

Just after midnight Monday, a 20-year-old female was shot while driving her vehicle. At the time of the shooting, the victim was exiting the private lot located at 952 Century Drive in Burlington. This location is known as “The Playground Global” and is a gym that hosts recreational basketball games.

Multiple rounds were fired at the victim’s vehicle and one struck her in the head. Police and EMS attended the scene immediately and the female was taken to hospital. She is in serious but stable condition.

It is unknown why this victim and vehicle were targeted and investigators are appealing for any witnesses or persons with any information to contact police. Investigators would also like anyone with dashcam or footage of the area to come forward to police.

The suspect is believed to have been standing outside of a vehicle at the time of the shooting, and to have fled the scene northbound on Century Drive towards the South Service Road. Anyone with dashcam footage of that area including Appleby Line and Burloak Drive is asked to contact police. It is believed the suspect was driving a light-coloured vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective John McMullan of the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. ” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.