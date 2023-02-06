Monday , 6 February 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Woman shot in head in early morning hail of bullets in Burlington
News

Woman shot in head in early morning hail of bullets in Burlington

February 6, 20231 Mins read185 Views

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is appealing for witnesses and information after an early morning shooting in Burlington.

Just after midnight Monday, a 20-year-old female was shot while driving her vehicle. At the time of the shooting, the victim was exiting the private lot located at 952 Century Drive in Burlington. This location is known as “The Playground Global” and is a gym that hosts recreational basketball games.

Multiple rounds were fired at the victim’s vehicle and one struck her in the head. Police and EMS attended the scene immediately and the female was taken to hospital. She is in serious but stable condition.

It is unknown why this victim and vehicle were targeted and investigators are appealing for any witnesses or persons with any information to contact police. Investigators would also like anyone with dashcam or footage of the area to come forward to police.

The suspect is believed to have been standing outside of a vehicle at the time of the shooting, and to have fled the scene northbound on Century Drive towards the South Service Road. Anyone with dashcam footage of that area including Appleby Line and Burloak Drive is asked to contact police. It is believed the suspect was driving a light-coloured vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective John McMullan of the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. ” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Previous post Witness Seriously Injured During Stoney Creek Break and Enter

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Uncategorized

On this day 71 years ago, Princess Elizabeth becomes Queen Elizabeth II

February 6, 2023
News

Public gets to weigh in on public art for Burlington’s Mountainside Pool

February 6, 2023
Business

Ontario investing in hydrogen power

February 6, 2023
News

Hamilton Firefighters douse blaze in Hunter Street Apartment

February 6, 2023

Related Articles

News

Public gets to weigh in on public art for Burlington’s Mountainside Pool

The City of Burlington’s public art program is choosing a professional artist...

By February 6, 2023
News

Hamilton Firefighters douse blaze in Hunter Street Apartment

Firefighters had to evacuate an apartment building at the corner of Queen...

By February 6, 2023
News

Witness Seriously Injured During Stoney Creek Break and Enter

A potential witness to an attempted break-in sustained serious injuries after being...

By February 6, 2023
News

Waterfall parking scofflaws filling city coffers

Hamilton’s scenic waterfalls are turning into a cash cow. Between paid parking...

By February 5, 2023