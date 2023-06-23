Friday , 23 June 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Woman dragged into car, beaten and robbed by teenage girls
News

Woman dragged into car, beaten and robbed by teenage girls

June 23, 20231 Mins read116 Views

Hamilton Police have a picture of a car they believe was involved in a robbery and assault in Hamilton’s east end.

On Tuesday, shortly before 8:30 p.m., Hamilton Police were called to a robbery in the area of Main Street East near Parkdale Avenue North.

It was reported to police that a female victim was walking eastbound on Main Street East when a vehicle with three to five female occupants abruptly stopped. A number of teenage girls jumped out of the car and grabbed personal items from the victim. The suspects then began to assault the victim and pull her inside the vehicle while it was in motion. A short distance later the female was thrown off the vehicle and the vehicle fled southbound on Parkdale Avenue North at a high-rate of speed.

The suspect vehicle is described as being a four door, grey/sliver Ford Focus hatchback.

The three to five suspects believed to be involved in this investigation are described as:

·         White

·         Female

·         In their teens 

Investigators are appealing to area residents and businesses to check their surveillance footage between 8:20 p.m. and 8:35 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 for any sightings of the suspects and the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with any information that could assist police with the investigation into this crime are asked to contact Detective Constable Robert Beck of the East End Criminal Investigations Branch at 905-546-2917.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

Previous post Man in life-threatening condition after fight at downtown park

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Lifestyle

Play Airlines takes wing, connecting Hamilton Airport with Europe

June 23, 2023
News

Burlington Teacher arrested on child porn charges

June 23, 2023
News

Armed thief really likes shopping at Marshall’s

June 23, 2023
News

Woman dragged into car, beaten and robbed by teenage girls

June 23, 2023

Related Articles

News

Burlington Teacher arrested on child porn charges

In May of this year, The Halton Regional Police Service – Internet...

ByJune 23, 2023
News

Armed thief really likes shopping at Marshall’s

Hamilton Police are looking for a suspect who has twice robbed the...

ByJune 23, 2023
News

Man in life-threatening condition after fight at downtown park

Hamilton Police continue to investigate a serious assault that took place this...

ByJune 23, 2023
News

Hamilton Police believe they have identified sex assault suspect

Hamilton Police issued a release thanking the community for helping identify the...

ByJune 22, 2023