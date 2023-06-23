Woman dragged into car, beaten and robbed by teenage girls

Hamilton Police have a picture of a car they believe was involved in a robbery and assault in Hamilton’s east end.

On Tuesday, shortly before 8:30 p.m., Hamilton Police were called to a robbery in the area of Main Street East near Parkdale Avenue North.

It was reported to police that a female victim was walking eastbound on Main Street East when a vehicle with three to five female occupants abruptly stopped. A number of teenage girls jumped out of the car and grabbed personal items from the victim. The suspects then began to assault the victim and pull her inside the vehicle while it was in motion. A short distance later the female was thrown off the vehicle and the vehicle fled southbound on Parkdale Avenue North at a high-rate of speed.

The suspect vehicle is described as being a four door, grey/sliver Ford Focus hatchback.

The three to five suspects believed to be involved in this investigation are described as:

· White

· Female

· In their teens

Investigators are appealing to area residents and businesses to check their surveillance footage between 8:20 p.m. and 8:35 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 for any sightings of the suspects and the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with any information that could assist police with the investigation into this crime are asked to contact Detective Constable Robert Beck of the East End Criminal Investigations Branch at 905-546-2917.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com