Tuesday , 27 June 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Woman dies in Herkimer Street apartment, man arrested
News

Woman dies in Herkimer Street apartment, man arrested

June 27, 20231 Mins read194 Views

Hamilton Police have arrested a 34-year-old man in relation to a homicide investigation.

On Monday shortly after 5:00p.m., Hamilton Police responded to a mid-rise building on Herkimer Street for reports of a disturbance.

Upon arrival, police located a 62-year-old woman of Hamilton without vital signs. The woman was transported to hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

A 34-year-old man of Hamilton has been arrested for first degree murder and will is scheduled for a court appearance Tuesday.

The suspect and victim are known to one another.

Police are continuing to hold the scene and are not seeking additional suspects in this investigation.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime arer asked to Hamilton Police Homicide Detective Matthew Girgenti by calling 905-546-3874.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

Previous post Large turnout expected for town hall on encampments Tuesday

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Woman dies in Herkimer Street apartment, man arrested

June 27, 2023
News

Large turnout expected for town hall on encampments Tuesday

June 26, 2023
News

TTC cancels subway car order, citing lack of funding from senior governments

June 26, 2023
News

Hamilton Police confirm the death of the 45-year-old victim from the assault at J.C. Beemer Park on Thursday

June 26, 2023

Related Articles

News

Large turnout expected for town hall on encampments Tuesday

Preparations are underway to stage the lower city version of a Hamilton...

ByJune 26, 2023
News

TTC cancels subway car order, citing lack of funding from senior governments

In possibly a response to escalating costs the Toronto Transit Commission has...

ByJune 26, 2023
News

Hamilton Police confirm the death of the 45-year-old victim from the assault at J.C. Beemer Park on Thursday

The man who was hospitalized after an assault at J.C. Beemer Park...

ByJune 26, 2023
News

Halton Physical Education teacher is honoured

Milena Trojanovic, a teacher at Boyne Public School, has received the National...

ByJune 26, 2023