Woman dies in Herkimer Street apartment, man arrested

Hamilton Police have arrested a 34-year-old man in relation to a homicide investigation.

On Monday shortly after 5:00p.m., Hamilton Police responded to a mid-rise building on Herkimer Street for reports of a disturbance.

Upon arrival, police located a 62-year-old woman of Hamilton without vital signs. The woman was transported to hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

A 34-year-old man of Hamilton has been arrested for first degree murder and will is scheduled for a court appearance Tuesday.

The suspect and victim are known to one another.

Police are continuing to hold the scene and are not seeking additional suspects in this investigation.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime arer asked to Hamilton Police Homicide Detective Matthew Girgenti by calling 905-546-3874.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com