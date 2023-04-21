Woman declared missing after family loses contact

Hamilton Police are requesting the assistance of the public in locating missing 35-year-old, Keenan Nichole Venuk.

Keenan also goes by the name Cianain Nichole Venuk.

Keenan’s family and police continue to be concerned for her well-being.

Police have confirmed that Kennan was last seen by family on Saturday, November 25, 2017 in Tillsonburg Ontario, but continued to be in touch with family.

On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, Keenan was reported missing after family communications ceased and they were unable to locate her.

Keenan is described as:

White female

35 years-of-age

5’6” tall

Approximately 140 pounds

Brown hair

Investigators have information that Keenan was living in Toronto in early 2018 with her white Pit Bull terrier named Rudie.

Keenan has previously resided in Hamilton, Etobicoke, Toronto and British Columbia.

Hamilton Police are asking anyone with information about Keenan or her whereabouts to please contact Detective Constable Krista McKinney at 905-546-2955 or via email at kmckinney@hamiltonpolice.ca.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton