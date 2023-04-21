Friday , 21 April 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Woman declared missing after family loses contact
News

Woman declared missing after family loses contact

April 21, 20231 Mins read101 Views

Hamilton Police are requesting the assistance of the public in locating missing 35-year-old, Keenan Nichole Venuk.

Keenan also goes by the name Cianain Nichole Venuk.

Keenan’s family and police continue to be concerned for her well-being.

Police have confirmed that Kennan was last seen by family on Saturday, November 25, 2017 in Tillsonburg Ontario, but continued to be in touch with family.

On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, Keenan was reported missing after family communications ceased and they were unable to locate her.

Keenan is described as:

White female

35 years-of-age

5’6” tall

Approximately 140 pounds

Brown hair

Investigators have information that Keenan was living in Toronto in early 2018 with her white Pit Bull terrier named Rudie.

Keenan has previously resided in Hamilton, Etobicoke, Toronto and British Columbia.

Hamilton Police are asking anyone with information about Keenan or her whereabouts to please contact Detective Constable Krista McKinney at 905-546-2955 or via email at kmckinney@hamiltonpolice.ca.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton

Previous post Hamilton Police charge one suspect with stealing tools, looking for two more.

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Toronto Transit forging ahead with electrifying its bus fleet

April 21, 2023
News

Hamilton taking steps to reduce number of combined sewer overflows in Cootes Paradise and Red Hill Creek

April 21, 2023
News

Woman declared missing after family loses contact

April 21, 2023
News

Hamilton Police charge one suspect with stealing tools, looking for two more.

April 21, 2023

Related Articles

News

Toronto Transit forging ahead with electrifying its bus fleet

The TTC and PowerON Energy Solutions unveiled 10 newly commissioned, battery-electric bus...

By April 21, 2023
News

Hamilton taking steps to reduce number of combined sewer overflows in Cootes Paradise and Red Hill Creek

Whenever there is a significant rain in Hamilton the sewage treatment system...

By April 21, 2023
News

Hamilton Police charge one suspect with stealing tools, looking for two more.

Theft of power tools in happening with increasing frequency across the region....

By April 21, 2023
News

Hamilton man faces charges in fatal hit-and-run

Hamilton Police have arrested a motorist in connection with a fatal collision...

By April 21, 2023