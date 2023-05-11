Woman charged in fatal collision with motorcycle

That fatal car-motorcycle accident on Upper James last month has now resulted in charges against a 49-year-old woman.

On Thursday, April 13, 2023, shortly after 9:30 p.m., a Yamaha motorcycle was traveling northbound on Upper James Street approaching Twenty Road when the motorcycle, carrying a driver and a passenger and a southbound Toyota SUV were involved in a collision.

The 49-year-old female from Hamilton is charged with Carless Driving Causing Bodily Harm or Death under the Highway Traffic Act.

The accused will appear in court in June.

Anyone with any information that could assist police with the identification of the third vehicle or with the investigation into this collision, are asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com