Thursday , 11 May 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Woman charged in fatal collision with motorcycle
News

Woman charged in fatal collision with motorcycle

Police still looking for a 3rd vehicle possibly involved

May 11, 20231 Mins read81 Views

That fatal car-motorcycle accident on Upper James last month has now resulted in charges  against a 49-year-old woman.

On Thursday, April 13, 2023, shortly after 9:30 p.m., a Yamaha motorcycle was traveling northbound on Upper James Street approaching Twenty Road when the motorcycle, carrying a driver and a passenger and a southbound Toyota SUV were involved in a collision.

The 49-year-old female from Hamilton is charged with Carless Driving Causing Bodily Harm or Death under the Highway Traffic Act.

The accused will appear in court in June.

Anyone with any information that could assist police with the identification of the third vehicle or with the investigation into this collision, are asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com

Previous post Margaret Juravinski, Hamilton Philanthropist passes at 91

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Woman charged in fatal collision with motorcycle

May 11, 2023
Feature

Margaret Juravinski, Hamilton Philanthropist passes at 91

May 11, 2023
Lifestyle

Alinea Group Holdings Inc. joins the More Than Just A Business Campaign as lead donor

May 11, 2023
Wellness

Niagara ride for Multiple Myeloma research a success

May 11, 2023

Related Articles

News

Public invited to comment on Game-changing plan to reconfigure HSR service

Transit in Hamilton could undergo a massive change if a new transit...

By May 11, 2023
News

Police think teens torched a rec centre in Carlisle

Hamilton Police continue an arson investigation that occurred in April in Carlisle....

By May 11, 2023
News

Big decisions ahead and potentially expensive ones on Hamilton growth

The City of Hamilton will be looking for public feedback on the...

By May 10, 2023
News

Man cuffed in daylight shooting incident in in central Hamilton

Hamilton Police made quick work in arresting a suspect in a daylight...

By May 10, 2023