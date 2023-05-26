Woman abducted, drugged and sexually assaulted

In a joint investigation with Hamilton Police Services, Detectives with the Brantford Police Service continue to investigate a sexual assault and are now seeking the assistance of the public to identify a vehicle involved in the offence.

On Thursday, April 27, 2023, at approximately 3:30 a.m., an adult female pedestrian was abducted from the area of Barton Street East and Wellington Street, Hamilton, by an unknown male suspect.

The suspect was driving a red 2-door Jeep Wrangler with a black hard top and black plastic fenders.

The victim was drugged and driven to a remote location in Brantford where she was sexually assaulted and abandoned.

The suspect is described as a white male, late 30’s to early 40’s years of age, approximately 5’11’, with a medium to heavy build, balding with a brown goatee beard, wearing frameless eyeglasses. The suspect was reported to have a tattoo on his right upper arm.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect, the vehicle, or have any other information that could assist investigators with this investigation, are asked to contact Detective Constable Philip Minotti at 519-756-7050 extention 2265 or Detective Paul Cottrill with Hamilton Police Services at 1-905-540-5544.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Brant – Brantford Crime Stoppers by calling 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a web tip online at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/