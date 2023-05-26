Friday , 26 May 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Woman abducted, drugged and sexually assaulted
News

Woman abducted, drugged and sexually assaulted

May 26, 20231 Mins read202 Views

In a joint investigation with Hamilton Police Services, Detectives with the Brantford Police Service continue to investigate a sexual assault and are now seeking the assistance of the public to identify a vehicle involved in the offence.

On Thursday, April 27, 2023, at approximately 3:30 a.m., an adult female pedestrian was abducted from the area of Barton Street East and Wellington Street, Hamilton, by an unknown male suspect.

The suspect was driving a red 2-door Jeep Wrangler with a black hard top and black plastic fenders.

The victim was drugged and driven to a remote location in Brantford where she was sexually assaulted and abandoned.

The suspect is described as a white male, late 30’s to early 40’s years of age, approximately 5’11’, with a medium to heavy build, balding with a brown goatee beard, wearing frameless eyeglasses. The suspect was reported to have a tattoo on his right upper arm. 

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect, the vehicle, or have any other information that could assist investigators with this investigation, are asked to contact Detective Constable Philip Minotti at 519-756-7050 extention 2265 or Detective Paul Cottrill with Hamilton Police Services at 1-905-540-5544.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Brant – Brantford Crime Stoppers by calling 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a web tip online at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/ 

Previous post Hamilton teen has been missing since Monday

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

City paying $50,000 to make Haudenosaunee issue go away

May 26, 2023
Business

Burlington Chamber of Commerce 2023 Business Excellence Awards

May 26, 2023
Lifestyle

Swoop Air offering discounts to Canadian destinations from Hamilton

May 26, 2023
Arts

Big program ahead for Hamilton Philharmonic, in Gemma New’s final season

May 26, 2023

Related Articles

News

City paying $50,000 to make Haudenosaunee issue go away

It looks like the City will be able to meet the October ...

By May 26, 2023
News

Cash will assist YMCA work in mental health for young people

Nearly $300,000 in federal funding will support the  expansion of the “Y...

By May 26, 2023
News

Tim Hortons, Hamilton charities celebrate Smile Cookie drive amid labour criticism

The recent Tim Horton Smile Cookie drive raised over $369,000 for Hamilton...

By May 26, 2023
News

Hamilton teen has been missing since Monday

The Hamilton Police Service are requesting the assistance of the public in...

By May 26, 2023