Witness Seriously Injured During Stoney Creek Break and Enter

A potential witness to an attempted break-in sustained serious injuries after being mowed down by a suspect pick-up truck in Stoney Creek Sunday,

On Sunday, police received multiple calls that a large truck had crashed into the Ezee Clean Car WashCarwash located at Highway 8 and Green Road.

During the incident, the suspects intentionally hit a male witness with their vehicle causing serious injuries. The suspects fled and remain outstanding.

Hamilton Police are continuing to process the scene, speak to witnesses and review video.

Police are asking motorists and businesses to check their video between the hours of 6:30 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. We are looking for video of the suspect vehicle, which is described as a dark-coloured, two-door, Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck.

Anyone with any information to provide regarding the investigation, please contact Detective Robert DiIanni of the Homicide Unit at 905-546-3836. Due to the serious nature of the injuries, the Homicide Unit has taken carriage of the investigation.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com