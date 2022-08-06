Win VIP Tickets to The Long Road Back

900 CHML, Titan Productions and TedMichaels.com are shining a light on first responders – while recognizing the journey to mental wellness can be “A Long Road Back”.

Do you know a first responder that goes beyond regular duties? Nominate them below for the chance to win the VIP treatment at “The Long Road Back”. Featuring the Spoons with special guest Marshall Potts and special appearance by Michelle Titan.

Michelle Titian and Marshall Potts

“The Long Road Back”, in support of the Canadian Mental Health Association, Halton. September 28th at the Burlington Performing Arts Center.

Please enter before Tuesday, August 23, 2022 12:55am ET For more details and to purchase tickets visit https://burlingtonpac.ca/events/the-long-road-back/