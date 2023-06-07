Wildfire Smoke forces cancellation of city sports and recreation activity

Hamilton has joined Burlington in implementing an immediate ban on all open air burning in the City of Hamilton. In addition, as a result of the Air Quality Warning and directives from sport governing bodies, rental permits for all outdoor City of Hamilton sport and recreational amenities will be cancelled for the test of the day today.

According to Health Canada guidance, at risk populations such as children should reschedule outdoor physical activity when Air Quality Health Index levels reach 7 or higher. Everyone is at risk from wildfire smoke, most especially small children, pregnant people, seniors, people with lung or heart conditions and people involved in outdoor work or strenuous exercise. More information is available on the City of Hamilton website.