What’s the future for the news industry in wake of latest round of job cuts?

Last week was a black week for Canadian Broadcast Journalism with the announcement that Bell Media had laid off 1,300 workers, many of them in news. They also shuttered a number of AM radio stations across Canada, and in Hamilton have placed both 820 CHAM and 1150 CKOC up for sale. CTV closed news bureaus in Washington, London and Los Angeles, as well as cutting their Ottawa Bureau Chief and veteran reporters Paul Workman and Glen MacGregor.

The cuts are part of a trend that began two decades ago with the rise of online giants like Google and Facebook, but has accelerated since the pandemic.

Also last week, Mohawk College announced the suspension of its Broadcast Journalism citing declining enrolment and poor job prospects for graduates.

The future of the journalism industry was the topic of discussion on the Bill Kelly Show with Bill and Guest John Best, publisher of the Bay Observer.