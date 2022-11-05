What is Lecce up to?

Does anybody understand why Education Minister Stephen Lecce has asked the Ontario Labour Relations Board to declare the CUPE education workers strike illegal? By invoking the notwithstanding clause in the constitution, Lecce has already prevented the highest courts from interfering in his cancellation of the collective bargaining process. Why now is he asking a quasi-judicial body to weigh in on the strike?

Time and public opinion will determine whether the government’s treatment of these modest-wage workers was justified; (and right now it isn’t looking good for the government) but given that CUPE has already defied him by walking off the job Friday, what is to be gained by getting the Labour Board to declare the strike illegal—other than getting to say…SEE?

If you don’t respect the courts, why turn to a much less powerful body that is stacked with political appointees?