What about us? Ward 3 resident talks about the impact of encampments

Addiction, Mental Issues, Homelessness are crises across North America and beyond. No wonder that they are also crises here in Hamilton. It’s horrible for all, and worse for those with those issues; however, it’s disturbing how Hamilton has attempted to clean up the core by moving the homeless primarily to Ward 3’s North End, and then letting them spill over into the nearby neighbourhoods of Stinson and Lansdale where services have recently been either relocated or created. Our only crime is that we abut the core, are right on the major transit route, and are surrounded by 3 wonderful hospitals.

Stipley, Gibson, Landsdale and Stinson…4 neighbourhoods sacrificed to serve the majority of people encamped in the city. Approximately 6000, of Hamilton’s population of 561,606, are waiting for affordable housing; 165 of them are living in encampments. While some tents house 7-8 people, let’s assume an average of two people per tent with 38 tents in Woodlands Park, that’s 76 people. Lansdale’s J.C.Beemer Park has between 5 and 6 tents at last count for another 12 people. Stinson’s Carter Park has 8 to 9 tents for 16 people…putting 104 of the encamped residents in Ward 3. Most of them moved here recently here from Ward 2. That leaves just 61 across the rest of the city. Why?

Our Councilors live primarily in the wards they represent, but not beside homelessness. Members of Council are bound to serve all wards as if they were their own, yet councillors have been heard to say that their constituents don’t want some of these services moving to their neighbourhood, and their councillors support them. We sympathize, but cannot be expected to bear the brunt of this. Our councillors are mandated to treat the residents of all wards equally…as if each were in their neighbourhood and their back yard.

The $100k requested by HATS (Hamilton Alliance for Tiny Shelters) would house 10 people and provide wraparound services for one year. For the same amount, the City’s preventive plan could keep approximately 25 couples, 55 families, or 90 singles from becoming homeless for a year. Hamilton staff have advised that they cannot keep up with the demands for funds to help people stay in their homes, and that keeping people housed costs a fraction of the alternative solution. (The $100k possible donation would take care of one year of operating costs, but who will step up to the plate in the 2nd year? Additionally, stop hitting on Ward 3 by linking the old Dominion Glass site to that venture. Other possible sites exit.)

Recently, it was announced that the 541 Eatery and Helping Hands are to receive a shared contribution of $30k and $5k, respectively, from Wards 2 & 3. What of the countless other ward 3 businesses and residents that are being affected by encampments and other services recently moved into their neighbourhoods? Many in the community are struggling, or at a tipping point, and are just as deserving of financial support as those two. The city, as a whole, should be alleviating the negative effects their actions are having on our community…not just Wards 2 and 3.

The decades-long lack of housing programs by all 3 tiers of government, the mismanagement of Hamilton’s housing stock, and the purchase of affordable housing along the LRT route by Metrolinx are key causes of Hamilton’s homelessness issue. Hopefully, affordable housing will be resolved by the city’s continued preventive plan and, also, by the quality & quantity of affordable (and passive) housing underway by our team of developers.

The city should acknowledge the damage done to these neighbourhoods, and provide us with the equivalent police presence that was recently awarded Ward 2. We residents love our homes and are hurt by the city’s total lack of regard for us, for our friends and neighbours, and for our families. Stipley, Gibson, Lansdale, and Stinson represent much of the history and heritage of our city; we deserve better treatment.

Jean Fair lives in Ward 3