Thursday , 3 August 2023
WestJet promising interruptions with loss of SWOOP in Hamilton are “transitory”

August 2, 2023

As WestJet shutters its SWOOP Airline brand and absorbs Sunwing Air. there was a little more information about how Hamilton International Airport fits into the picture. In a release, WestJet announced its winter schedule from Hamilton to sun destinations, and has increased its service to Calgary.

The discontinuation of the discount carrier, Swoop will end direct connections from Hamilton to a number of Canadian destinations. The airline, in a release refers to the interruption as “a transitionary period, completing the integration of its ultra-low-cost carrier, Swoop.”

“Hamilton was integral to Swoop’s success and remains a valuable part of the WestJet Group’s future,” said John Weatherill, WestJet Group Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. “As we work through this transitionary period, WestJet’s service from Hamilton will be centered on our strategic focus of providing non-stop domestic connectivity to Western Canada and the sun destinations…”

WestJet will now fly to Calgary four times weekly. With frequent service to Calgary, — its 787 international hub, accessing Canada, the United States, Central America, Europe and Tokyo. 

WestJet and Sunwing Airlines will provide eight non-stop routes from Hamilton to popular sun destinations in the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean this winter including, Cayo Coco, Holguin, Varadero.

