Monday , 3 April 2023
News

Westdale assault being investigated as a hate crime

April 3, 20231 Mins read58 Views

Hamilton Police are treating an assault that occurred in the area of Sterling Avenue and Cline Avenue North over the weekendas a hate crime.

On Sunday, April 2, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m., a 50-year-old man was walking along Sterling Avenue when he was approached by unknown male suspect near Cline Avenue North.  The suspect uttered racial slurs towards the victim and proceeded to assault the victim.

The male suspect and the male victim were not known to one another.

This occurrence is being investigated as a hate crime.

The suspect is described as:

  • Male, white
  • 35-40 years-of-age
  • 6’2
  • 250 pounds
  • Short average looking hair
  • Wearing a blue/green thin winter jacket

The suspect was last seen running through Cline Avenue North then Paisley Avenue then Dromore Crescent.

Detectives are appealing to area residents and business owners to check their security cameras between the hours of 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, 2023 for any suspicious activity and to contact police.

Anyone with any information that could assist police with this investigation, are asked to contact Hate Crime Detective Fabiano Mendes at (905) 546-5678.

Hate crimes can be reported online at www.hamiltonpolice.on.ca. Reporting hate/bias incidents can also be easily reported by phone at 905-546-4925 or in person at any Hamilton Police station.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

