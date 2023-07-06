Friday , 7 July 2023
News

West Harbour GO train service will be switched to buses this weekend

July 6, 20231 Mins read209 Views

GO train service to West Harbour will be replaced by buses this weekend from Oakville on the service change will be starting at 9 p.m. Friday, July 7 until end of service on Sunday, July 9. Metrolinx says the change is to accommodate construction work which will improve service and on-time performance.

During this time, GO buses will replace the train service between Oakville and West Harbour GO. Niagara Falls train service will continue to operate, but only between Niagara Falls and Burlington GO. GO train service will continue as normal between Oakville GO and Union Station. Passengers are urged, if able, to consider bypassing the bus replacement by travelling to Burlington GO to begin your train trip to Niagara Falls or to Oakville GO to begin train trips to Toronto.

GO advises the bus shuttles will result in longer than normal travel times while transferring between trains and buses. Staff will be available at stations to answer questions.

Here is what you need to know:

Train and bus connections for routes 12, 15, 18, 21, and 88 will be impacted.

Niagara Falls train service will begin and end at Burlington GO.

Shuttle bus service will run between West Harbour and Oakville GO stations.

GO train service will run between Oakville GO and Union Station.

For those travelling to/from Lakeshore East line stations, schedules will be adjusted up to 15 minutes.

Check out our real-time service details before you leave.

Regular service will resume Monday, July 10.

