Welcome to Canada: Wrong turn lands car full of Cannabis and cash into the hands of Canada Customs

A California motorist who had improperly loaded coordinates into his GPS found himself making an unwanted trip into Canada across the Rainbow Bridge. Lacking a passport, he was pulled over by customs and sent for “secondary inspection.”

When Canadian Customs checked out the car they found 181 kg of cannabis and over $602,985 US in his vehicle.

The CBSA officers arrested the driver and seized the cash and cannabis. The case was then turned over to the RCMP Niagara on the Lake Federal Policing Border Integrity Team (RCMP BI).

Pot was vacuum sealed $600,000 US found in three containers

The cash and cannabis were stashed in various places in the car. The cannabis was vacuum packed and separated into numerous boxes. The cash was also found separated into bundles, and concealed in a safe, a suitcase, and a pelican case (hard-shelled lockable case).

Police say this style of packaging is consistent with those commonly used by drug dealers or money launderers. As a result of this highly suspicious evidence, the driver has been charged and is currently waiting on a bail hearing.

Andrew Lee Toppenberg, 60 years old, of Tustin, California is charged with a string of drug and money-laundering charges and is in jail in St Catharines awaiting a bail hearing.