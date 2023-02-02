Wave of thefts of tools from vehicles in Hamilton

Hamilton Police are investigating a rash of theft of tools from vehicles over a span of three days.

On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at approximately 3:20 a.m., police received reports of a white van in the area of Britannia Avenue and Alice Street, observed entering a commercial vehicle and stealing tools. Two suspects entered the vehicle by smashing the windows to gain entry.

On Thursday, January 26, 2023, shortly after the initial vehicle entry, the white van backed up to a commercial vehicle parked on Cannon Street near Robins Street. Suspects utilized the same method to gain entry, smashing the windows of the vehicle.

On Friday, January 27, 2023, police received a report of a commercial vehicle that was entered by suspects traveling in a white van. Surveillance cameras captured the time of the incident as being shortly before 4:00 a.m. The suspect appears to be wearing a black jacket with a hood with a horizontal reflective stripe across the upper back.

On Sunday, January 29, 2023, police received information of another theft from a commercial motor vehicle. The suspects entered two commercial vehicles parked on a lot near South Service Road and Jones Road at approximately 4:00 a.m., utilizing the same smashing windows method to gain entry.

On Monday, January 30, 2023, police received information of a suspicious vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the theft from vehicles. Police located the vehicle in the area of Centennial Parkway North at Barton Street East and attempted a traffic stop. However, the vehicle sped away at a high rate of speed with no regard to the rules of the road. In the interest of public safety, police did not pursue the vehicle.

At this time, these incidents are being investigated as related, as at this time police believe they involve the same vehicle and suspects.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspects or vehicle or any other information that could assist police with the investigation into these crime, are asked to contact Division Two Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Andrew Grant by calling 905-546-2930.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com