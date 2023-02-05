Waterfall parking scofflaws filling city coffers

Hamilton’s scenic waterfalls are turning into a cash cow. Between paid parking and the fines the city is issuing in stepped-up enforcement of parking, the city is covering the cost of hiring additional bylaw enforcement officers. Staff are recommending that five more officers be hired at a net cost of zero, when the resulting fines are taken into account. While staff say the five new hires should be revenue neutral, they also say that parking enforcement measures at the waterfalls seem to be taking hold and that violations are tapering off. “The HCA has aided enforcement efforts through a reservation system, barrier enhancements to sites, parking capital project improvements, hiring a Special Constable, and public communications which have all lead to a measurable increase in compliance.” The report says the five additional officers will be able to increase parking enforcement right across the city when they are not working the waterfalls.

In 2021 and 2022 the waterfall parking enforcement program brought in nearly $400,000, producing a profit of $127,000 after staff costs. Staff say overall parking revenue across all the city-owned parking lots has still not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Quick fact: The city makes a profit on average of $75,000 per year for each parking enforcement officer it deploys.