Waterdown Dairy Queen operator is a super fundraiser for Mac Kids

Jayne Scala, operator of the Dundas East Dairy Queen location in Waterdown is being recognized as DQ’s Miracle Maker Award recipient for 2022.

Each year, the Miracle Maker Award is presented to a Canadian franchisee and/or operator who has gone above and beyond in their fundraising efforts and dedication to support local children’s hospitals. Jayne has raised nearly $148K in support of McMaster Children’s Hospital Foundation through Miracle Treat Day and many other Children’s Miracle Network fundraising activities like the Teddy Bear Drive, making her a deserving recipient of this year’s award.

Jayne has personal ties to McMaster Children’s Hospital – her daughter Amelia battled acute lymphoblastic leukemia at age five and underwent life-saving treatments at this hospital.

Jane Scala with friend

Each year, Jayne personally funds a Miracle Treat Day event for her community, including t-shirts for volunteers, race cars, bouncy castles, and more. In addition to on-site fundraising, she also personally delivers Blizzards to local businesses who pre-order Blizzards on MTD.

Jayne says. “I’m so proud of what our community has achieved in supporting this cause. We love what we do, and it wouldn’t be possible without my amazing team.”