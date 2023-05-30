Wednesday , 31 May 2023
Warehouse in Airport Growth District approved in a squeaker vote

Dickenson Rd property looking towards Hamilton Airport

An application to approve a plan to build a 40,000 square metre warehouse in the Airport Employment Growth District came within a whisker of being shot down at Planning Committee Tuesday. The application was approved on a 6-4 vote. Had one additional negative vote been cast, the application would have lost on a tie vote.

The property, south of the Hamilton Airport off Dickenson Road has some wetland features as the headland of Upper Twenty Creek and also about 1,250 trees, 250 of which will have to be cleared and replaced. The overall plan for the development of the Airport Employment Growth District as a light industrial and logistics zone was approved more than a decade ago, but individual projects require planning approval as they crop up.

The plan will include a 30-metre vegetation protection buffer along the Upper Twenty Creek wetland which runs through the area. The mitigation measure was approved by the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority who have jurisdiction. There will also have to be some safeguards in place when the 236 trees are removed to account for adverse effects on birds and bats.

Eventually Dickenson Road will have to be widened and truck Turning lanes will be installed– all at the developer’s expense. In addition a new municipal road will be needed to provide access to the  warehouse. There is no sewer line in front of the property and the developer will be responsible for running a line to Upper James Street to tap into the system there. Longer term plans call for a large sewer along Dickenson.

In all, staff have recommended approval of the project subject to over 50 conditions, mostly dealing with environmental remediation measures.

When the Airport Employment Growth District was first presented to council for consideration more than a decade ago it attracted strong opposition from mostly environmental groups. At that time some of the delegates were predicting that air travel would become obsolete because fossil fuels would become scarce—the “peak oil” concept—and therefore an airport employment district was not needed. In more recent years, however significant development has taken place on the AEGD including a large Amazon warehouse. The current plan attracted 30 written submissions, mostly opposed.

Staff had to field numerous detailed questions from councillors, prompting meeting chair John-Paul Danko to tactfully suggest to staff that the current council will be less inclined to approve mega projects of this nature without much more discussion and to get used to an enhanced level of scrutiny.

