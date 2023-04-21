Friday , 21 April 2023
Lifestyle

Ward IV resto bar’s Sarah Kupferschmidt launches Klout Entertainment, staging market event

April 21, 20231 Mins read158 Views

Sarah Kupferschmidt, owner of resto bar Ward IV, who recently announced that she would close the restaurant that had become become a popular community hub. Now, Kupferschmidt is back with the creation of Klout Entertainment with its first event, the Maker’s Market, on May 6.

“Ward IV has evolved,” commented Klout Entertainment founder Sarah Kupferschmidt. “We no longer have our own bricks and mortar location, which at times was restricting because of our limited space. Through Klout Entertainment we are able to expand our reach while continuing our focus on empowering artists, creating a safe space and fostering community.”

The Maker’s Market will showcase over 40 local vendors with a strong representation of Indigenous, 2SLGBTQIA+ and BIPOC artists. It will run on May 6 from 12pm-6pm EST at the Cornell Performance Academy (205 Cannon Street East Hamilton, ON L8L 2A9.) Visitors will enjoy live entertainment from local guitarist Chris Chambers and a kids entertainment zone hosted by Learning With Lexi. Visitors can grab a bite from Hamilton’s The Green Machine food truck. There will be door prizes and the first 50 people will receive a gift bag. Part of the proceeds will go towards the Hamilton Alliance for Tiny Shelters (HATS.)

Sarah Kupferschmidt’s talent in creating community spaces cannot be understated. Through Ward IV Sarah built an online community of 10k that started through her one-on-one conversations with customers at the cafe. She hosted live music, comedy and poetry nights. She showcased local bakers, chefs, brewers, roasters and tea makers. She held monthly tasting events, cooking classes and pop-ups, including an earlier rendition of her maker’s market. She also displayed art from local visual artists that she featured on her walls.

 Along with the May Maker’s Market, Kupferschmidt has an Indigenous Maker’s Market planned for July 1, with a portion of the proceeds going to McMaster Indigenous Research Institute (MIRI.) She is re-establishing her monthly jazz night series and very popular whiskey tasting nights. For More information kloutentertainment@gmail.com.

