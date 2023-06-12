Wanted man could be hiding out in Hamilton

Hamilton Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating wanted offender, Jake Alexander Brogan.

Police continue to investigate an assault from April 2023. There are currently grounds to arrest 38-year-old Jake Alexander Brogan. At this time police are not able to locate Brogan however believe he remains within the city. He is also known to frequent the surrounding regions.

Brogan is wanted for the following charges:

· Assault Level One

· Four Counts of Disobey Court Order

Investigators ask that if you see Brogan that you do not approach but call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with any information that could assist police in locating Brogan are asked to contact the Fugitive Apprehension Unit at 905-546-8911.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit r anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com