Vrancor opens New Hampton Inn by Hilton in Hamilton

Vrancor Group has just opened the Hampton Inn by Hilton Hamilton, a 12-story hotel, in downtown Hamilton. The hotel is developed and owned by Vrancor Hospitality Corporation, and features 154 guest rooms.

Hampton Inn by Hilton Hamilton is located at 7 Queen Street North, within easy distance of Hamilton’s businesses, university and other attractions.

Vrancor Group has a diverse portfolio of hotels, conference venues, food services, and more. The company has developed a reputation for investing in downtown Hamilton over many years. Vrancor properties have changed Hamilton’s skyline.

The pet-friendly hotel features modern and comfortable guest rooms, and a full complement of value-added amenities including free hot buffet breakfast featuring Hampton’s signature waffles, heated indoor swimming pool, large state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness centre, free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel and other facilities. In rooms we have rooms with kind and queen size beds, 55” flat screen TV with verity of channels and specially Hampton Bedding.

The hotel provides nearly 1,700 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, most offering natural lighting.

Hampton Inn by Hilton Hamilton is part of Hilton Honors®. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also can use the Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check in, choose their room and access their room using a Digital Key.