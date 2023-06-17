Saturday , 17 June 2023
News

Voyeur used phone to photograph woman in Halton change room

The Halton Regional Police Service have just released a picture of a suspect in relation to a voyeurism incident in Halton Hills back in April.

On April 29, 2023, at approximately 5:15pm, a female victim was in a changeroom at the Calvin Klein store located at the Toronto Premium Outlets in  Halton Hills.

While in the changeroom, a male suspect used his cell phone to record the victim by raising his hand over the door with his phone.  When the woman came out of the stall she spotted the suspect, who immediately left the store.  The suspect was in the company of two other males at the time.

The suspect is described as:

Male, white

In his late 20’s

Approximately 5’8” tall with an average build

Having dark coloured eyes

Wearing a black/dark grey baseball cap, a black and white windbreaker jacket with triangles on it, and dark coloured sweatpants.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the above suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 1 District Street Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

