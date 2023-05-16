Visiting the Burlington Beachway this weekend? Remember to pay for parking!

With a warmer weekend in the forecast the City of Burlington is expecting more visitors to its popular Beachway Park. This means visitors to the Beachway will need to pay for parking. Fees will be charged from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends and holidays beginning this Saturday until the last weekend in September: Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. Parking fees can be paid using the HONK mobile app. Visitors do not have to download the app but can scan the QR code on parking lot signage to pay for parking.

Visitors will pay an hourly rate of $2.50 or a daily flat rate of $20. There is a transaction fee of $0.35 for each payment. Dashboard tickets are not needed as every payment is linked to a license plate number.

Halton residents are given 10 free days of parking per year at Beachway Park. It is recommended that residents wait to fill out the parking exemption form once they’ve arrived at the beach and parked in a legal parking spot. The exemption doesn’t guarantee a spot, but it does give residents free parking for the day.

Parking is free in Downtown Burlington on weekends and holidays. Beachway visitors are encouraged to extend their walk or use the drop-off zone, park for free in the downtown and meet their household members at the beach. For parking downtown, visit burlington.ca/downtownparking.

Illegally parked vehicles will be issued tickets and/or towed. Drivers are reminded not to park illegally, especially on Lakeshore Road shoulders and the grass boulevard over the pipeline as they will be towed.

For more information about parking at Beachway Park, visit burlington.ca/paypark.

Director of Transportation Services, Craig Kummer says, “we are looking to see if it’s possible to create an overflow lot in the area. It could accommodate approximately 30 more parking spots in an unsurfaced lot. Visitors using this overflow lot will also need to pay for parking and the fees to park in this lot will be the same as the Beachway lots. The City is working towards opening this overflow lot in July.”