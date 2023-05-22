Victoria Day: What’s open and closed

ALL CITY OF HAMILTON ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED ON VICTORIA DAY, MONDAY, MAY 22, 2023 AND WILL REOPEN ON TUESDAY, MAY 23, 2023.
Beer stores
The following beer stores are open today
- Parkdale Avenue North (at Barton Street)
- Barton Street East (at Ottawa Street North)
- Fennell Avenue East (at Upper Gage)
- Eastgate Square
- Barton Street East (at Ferguson Avenue)
- Upper James Street (at Stone Church Road)
Brantford
- Murray Street (at Grey)
- King George Road (at Royal Oak Drive)
- Market Street South (at Icomm Drive)
Burlington
- Guelph Line (at Upper Middle Road)
- New Street (at Appleby Line)
LCBO outlets are closed
ATS-DARTS
- DARTS will be operating holiday service hours on Monday, May 22, 2023. All subscription trips on DARTS, with the exception of dialysis trips, are cancelled for Victoria Day. If passengers need to travel on this day, they must make a reservation in advance to do so.
- The Accessible Transportation Services customer service office will be closed on Monday, May 22, 2023. Visit www.dartstransit.com.
HSR
- Monday, May 22: Buses will operate a Sunday service level.
- Routes that do not operate on Sundays will not operate on Victoria Day. As a result, HSR myRide and Route 18 Waterdown Mountaineer will not be running.
- Trans-Cab service will align with HSR Sunday schedules. Service between Countrywide Recycling and the Twenty at Nebo transfer point will not be running.
- Customers can plan their trips using the HSRnow suite of products that provide real-time, 24/7 access to service information, including alerts for HSR customers.
Animal Services
- City of Hamilton Animal Services office counter and shelter will be closed on Monday, May 22, 2023 and will reopen on Tuesday, May 23.
- For animal-related emergencies please call 905-574-3433.
- For Found animals at the shelter, visit www.facebook.com/hamiltonanimalservicesfoundpets
- Dog licences can be obtained online 24/7 at www.hamilton.ca/animals-pets/dogs/buy-dog-licence
Gage Park Tropical Greenhouse
- The Tropical Greenhouse at Gage Park will be closed on Monday, May 22, 2023.
Green Bin, Recycling, Leaf and Yard Waste and Garbage Collection
- There will be no green bin, blue box, yard waste, bulk waste, or garbage pick-up on Monday, May 22, 2023. Waste collection will occur one day later.
- Waste must be at the curb by 7am.
- Community Recycling Centres are closed Monday, May 22, 2023 and will reopen on Tuesday, May 23.
Hamilton Civic Museums
- All Hamilton Civic Museums will be closed on Monday, May 22, 2023.
Hamilton Farmers’ Market
closed
Hamilton Public Library
- All HPL branches are closed Sunday, May 21 and Monday, May 22.
- Bookmobile and Extended Access Service, and Study Halls are unavailable.
- Our Virtual Branch is always open at hpl.ca.
Recreation
- All City of Hamilton Recreation Centres and Arenas will be closed on Monday, May 22, 2023.
