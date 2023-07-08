Victim forced at gunpoint to withdraw cash from ATM

Officers with the Brantford Police Service have arrested a woman believed responsible for a Canada Day robbery.

On July 1, at approximately 7:00 p.m., a verbal dispute occurred between the accused and a female victim at a Mary Street residence when it is alleged that the victim was threatened at gunpoint and marched down to a convenience store, located on Colborne Street to provide money to the accused.

The accused grabbed the cash from the accused and left the scene. No physical injuries were reported by the victim.

Through investigation, officers with the Brantford Police Service located and arrested the accused near Dalhousie Street and Queen Street on July 3.

Information received indicated the accused was in violation of a number of firearm prohibition orders and probation orders.

As a result of the investigation, a 39-year-old woman who is a resident of Brantford, has been arrested and stands charged with more than two dozen weapons, and intimidation charges, as well as breach of probation.

The accused is in jail awaiting another bail hearing.