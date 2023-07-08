Sunday , 9 July 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Victim forced at gunpoint to withdraw cash from ATM
News

Victim forced at gunpoint to withdraw cash from ATM

July 8, 20231 Mins read234 Views

Officers with the Brantford Police Service have arrested a woman believed responsible for a  Canada Day robbery.

On July 1, at approximately 7:00 p.m., a verbal dispute occurred between the accused and a female victim at a Mary Street residence when it is alleged that the victim was threatened at gunpoint and marched down to a convenience store, located on Colborne Street to provide money to the accused.

The accused grabbed the cash from the accused and left the scene. No physical injuries were reported by the victim.

Through investigation, officers with the Brantford Police Service located and arrested the accused near Dalhousie Street and Queen Street on July 3.  

Information received indicated the accused was in violation of a number of firearm prohibition orders and probation orders.

As a result of the investigation, a 39-year-old woman who is a resident of Brantford, has been arrested and stands charged with more than two dozen weapons, and intimidation charges, as well as breach of probation.

The accused is in jail awaiting another bail hearing.

Previous post Mini reactors at Darlington will power 1.2 million homes

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Victim forced at gunpoint to withdraw cash from ATM

July 8, 2023
News

Mini reactors at Darlington will power 1.2 million homes

July 8, 2023
News

City looking at possible sites for affordable housing along LRT route

July 8, 2023
News

Proposals being sought for Bateman School project

July 7, 2023

Related Articles

News

Mini reactors at Darlington will power 1.2 million homes

Coming on the heels of the announced major expansion of the Bruce...

ByJuly 8, 2023
News

City looking at possible sites for affordable housing along LRT route

Hamilton has assembled a task force to determine what city-owned properties might...

ByJuly 8, 2023
News

Proposals being sought for Bateman School project

The process of figuring out what to do with roughly 21,000 square...

ByJuly 7, 2023
News

Breaking: Fate of Sir John A Macdonald school up to Stephen Lecce

Its possible the debate over the eventual use of Hamilton’s Sir John...

ByJuly 7, 2023