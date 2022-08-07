Vehicle-motorcycle collision claims a life in Burlington

A motorcyclist was killed Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle-vehicle collision in the area of Waterdown Road and Craven Avenue in Burlington. The motorcycle was travelling southbound on Waterdown Road when it struck a northbound Honda SUV. Halton Emergency Services arrived at the scene and attempted CPR but the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken carriage of the investigation.

Halton Police are asking any witnesses to the collision who have not yet spoken with police are asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065.