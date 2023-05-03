UPS and SORA group break ground on mega logistics facility In Hamilton

UPS has broken ground on a 315,000 square foot facility on Glover Road in Hamilton’s Red Hill Business Park in conjunction with Development firm SORA Group. This adds to SORA’s portfolio in the business park that already includes Navistar, Fibracast and Continental Tire. The site has become popular because of its location near the John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport. The new $65M, 315,000 sq. ft. facility aims to support 100 jobs.

Hamilton has successfully positioned itself as as a national leader in logistics/goods movement. In the past few years, there has been substantial investment and expansion in the logistics sector, with well over $450M invested covering over 1.8M sq. ft. of new space- this includes DHL Express Bridgestone, Amazon and Continental Tire. Hamilton is also home to the busiest overnight express cargo airport in Canada, the busiest port on the Canadian Great Lakes and enjoys one of the lowest rates of traffic congestion in Southern Ontario- allowing for the efficient movement of people and goods

“This is a fantastic city in which to invest and one where we have enjoyed great success. For over a decade we have been investing here and have been pleased with the continued support we have received from City staff and are looking to continue this positive working relationship through additional investments in the years to come. “said Joe Hamadi, President, SORA Group.

“Not only are we nationally renowned for our manufacturing excellence, but increasingly we are gaining an international reputation as a centre of excellence for life sciences applied research and as a logistics powerhouse,” Hamilton’s director of economic development, Norm Schleehahn told the Hamilton Spectator.