Thursday , 4 May 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home Business UPS and SORA group break ground on mega logistics facility In Hamilton
Business

UPS and SORA group break ground on mega logistics facility In Hamilton

May 3, 20231 Mins read270 Views
MPP Donna Skelly and Mayor Andrea Horwath turn sod with representatives of UPS and developer SORA Group

UPS has broken ground on a 315,000 square foot facility on Glover Road in Hamilton’s Red Hill Business Park in conjunction with Development firm SORA Group.  This adds to SORA’s portfolio in the business park that already includes Navistar, Fibracast and Continental Tire. The site has become popular because of its location near the John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport.  The new $65M, 315,000 sq. ft. facility aims to support 100 jobs.

Hamilton has successfully positioned itself as as a national leader in logistics/goods movement.  In the past few years, there has been substantial investment and expansion in the logistics sector, with well over $450M invested covering over 1.8M sq. ft. of new space- this includes DHL Express Bridgestone, Amazon and Continental Tire.  Hamilton is also home to the busiest overnight express cargo airport in Canada, the busiest port on the Canadian Great Lakes and enjoys one of the lowest rates of traffic congestion in Southern Ontario- allowing for the efficient movement of people and goods

“This is a fantastic city in which to invest and one where we have enjoyed great success.  For over a decade we have been investing here and have been pleased with the continued support we have received from City staff and are looking to continue this positive working relationship through additional investments in the years to come. “said Joe Hamadi, President, SORA Group.

“Not only are we nationally renowned for our manufacturing excellence, but increasingly we are gaining an international reputation as a centre of excellence for life sciences applied research and as a logistics powerhouse,” Hamilton’s director of economic development, Norm Schleehahn told the Hamilton Spectator.

Previous post Cancer-fighting radio-isotope manufacturing launched at McMaster Innovation Park

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Wellness

Courageous woman’s journey with multiple myeloma

May 3, 2023
News

Corporate donations will allow St. Joes Mobile Mental Health Unit to keep rolling

May 3, 2023
Business

UPS and SORA group break ground on mega logistics facility In Hamilton

May 3, 2023
Business

Cancer-fighting radio-isotope manufacturing launched at McMaster Innovation Park

May 3, 2023

Related Articles

Business

Cancer-fighting radio-isotope manufacturing launched at McMaster Innovation Park

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. the Hamilton-based clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation...

By May 3, 2023
Business

Minister addresses Burlington Chamber about efforts to reduce red tape

Cutting down Red Tape was on the menu as the Burlington Chamber...

By April 28, 2023
Business

Post-Pandemic bounce-back for Hamilton International Airport

John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport (Hamilton International) made a significant recovery...

By April 27, 2023
Business

Burlington Chamber of Commerce Business After 5 well attended

There was a big turnout at COGECO headquarters in Oakville this week...

By April 22, 2023