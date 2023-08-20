Ukraine War chokes off Hamilton Police Ammo supply

One of the interesting items in a Hamilton staff report regarding sole-source purchasing made by the city shows how deeply the Ukraine conflict has affected world armament supplies. A sole source order for $146,376.00 was issued to Olin Canada ULC for the supply and delivery of ammunition for Hamilton Police Services. HPS attempted to secure bidders through a competitive Request for Tenders process, however, were unsuccessful in securing bids due to the war in Ukraine causing ammunition production to be diverted to overseas. Ammunition vendors had less allocation to supply and were not bidding as a result.

Also in the report, a purchase order for $412,907.50 was issued to Torglaze Building Restoration Ltd. for emergency structural concrete repair work at City Hall elevated walkway on the south side of the building. As a result of a structural condition assessment, it was determined that access to the entrance structure be restricted and repair to structural elements and areas identified be completed immediately to avoid catastrophic structural damage and safety hazards.

8 purchases totalling $734,184.42 (Canadian dollars) represent short-term “Extensions” of current contracts which have expired, and unforeseeable circumstances have caused a delay in awarding a new contract.

The Report is issued quarterly detailing the procurement of goods or services during emergency situations for the first quarter of 2023. The Policy for Non-competitive Procurements is used in defined circumstances where it is justified that the policies for the general acquisition process could not be followed.