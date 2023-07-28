UK think tank predicts Bank of Canada will pause interest rate hikes

The economic think tank, Oxford Economics is predicting a loosening labour market in Canada may result in a pause in interest rate hikes from the Bank of Canada.

Some of the key points in their analysis include:

• Ongoing loosening in labour markets amid strong population growth and job losses likely in the approaching recession will cause wage growth to slow sharply. OE says this should calm worries at the Bank of Canada that inflation will stick above the 2% target and allow it to pause again on further rate hikes.

• Employment growth outperformed expectations in H1 2023 as an influx of permanent and temporary residents added much needed labour supply. This has helped ease labour shortages, lower job vacancies, and loosen up the labour market – though only slightly so far.

• OE still expects the Canadian economy will enter a recession in H2 2023 that spills over into early 2024. However, given widespread labour shortages in the post-pandemic era, OE thinks many firms will opt to hold onto employees and cut hours instead, limiting job losses. Unlike past downturns, OE expect average hours worked will fall more than employment this time.

• OE forecasts building labour market slack will cause wage growth to slow from around 5% y/y in Q2 2023 to less than 1% y/y in mid-2024. This is well below the 2.5%-3.5% range that the Bank of Canada desires for inflation to sustainably return to its 2% target.

Oxford Economics is an independent global economic forecasting and consulting firm based in Oxford, United Kingdom. It provides economic analysis, insights, and advisory services to businesses, governments, and institutions around the world. The company was founded in 1981 and has since become a prominent player in the field of economic research and analysis.