U.S. Customs pre-clearance coming to Billy Bishop Airport

It has taken seven years since agreement to expand US customs pre-clearance to Toronto’s island Airport was reached between Canada and the US, but now it is closer to reality. Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced an investment of up to $30 million to build a new preclearance facility at Billy Bishop Toronto

Said Alghabra, “the investment in the new United States preclearance facility for the Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport will provide travellers in the Greater Toronto area more options when flying to the United States and will support the reduction of airport congestion. Investing in this facility is great news for the airport and for Canadians!”

PortsToronto and its partners, including Nieuport Aviation and Porter Airlines, have been working towards securing preclearance for nearly a decade, as it will further enhance the passenger experience by offering passengers the ability to clear customs on home soil using next-generation technology intended to make the process quick and convenient,” said RJ Steenstra, President & CEO, PortsToronto.