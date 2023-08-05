Monday , 7 August 2023
Two teens die in rollover at a controversial intersection in Norwich

August 5, 2023
Intersection of Cornell and Furnace Roads, scene of several accidents

Two teens have died after a single vehicle crash in the Norwich area, south of Woodstock at an intersection that residents say has been the scene of previous accidents. There were seven occupants in the SUV, which rolled over at Cornell and Furnace roads took at the bottom of a steep hill with a sharp turn to the left. The vehicle went off the road at the edge of a ditch, hitting a line of cedar trees.

A l One passenger, an 18-year-old woman from Brantford, died at the scene, according to Oxford OPP. The other fatality, a 16-year-old male from Mount Pleasant, was pronounced dead in hospital.

The London Free Press talked to neighbours who said it was the fourth crash in the past few years. Residents had earlier petitioned the Norwich County Council to install a flashing light and guardrails to make the intersection safer.

