Two steel panels on Claremont Access have collapsed

Things have gone from bad to worse with the Claremont access with word that two of the steel retaining panels have completely failed. Earlier this year the access downbound lanes were closed when staff noticed bulging in the panels, but now they have completely given way as well as the cables that were holding them in place. The debris from the failed wall panels was retained by the rockfall fence within the catchment area.

Staff had earlier reported that a short-term fix of the Claremont Access erosion problem is not feasible and instead a permanent solution will begin as soon as possible. The city’s engineering consultant looked at the site earlier this month and advised that there were safety concerns with a plan to remove the two burst panels where the pressure was the greatest.

Public works has issued tendering documents for the complete removal of all the steel panels to allow engineers to asses the danger of rockfall. Other mountain accesses have been stabilized with concrete spraying solutions. The bidding has closed and staff expect to issue a contract very soon.

The work is expected to take approximately three months to complete, wrapping up this August or September. The downbound Claremont Access lanes are expected to open once work has completed.

Staff had earlier concluded that allowing one lane in each direction on the upbound lane is not feasible due to the narrowness of the lanes.