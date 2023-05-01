TWO SPRING CELEBRATIONS HONOUR ARCADY’S 25th ANNIVERSARY:

Arcady, the musical ensemble, is celebrating its 25th Anniversary and the festivities will begin with two spring concerts on back-to-back weekends! The first will take place on June 3 2023, at 4:00pm when Arcady will again return to Wilsonville’s award-winning botanical gardens, Whistling Gardens. This local jewel, between Brantford and Simcoe, is home to North America’s largest public peony collection—some 1,300 varieties which will be in full bloom by the time of the concert.

The recital will feature both new and well-loved music by Arcady’s acclaimed artistic director Ronald Beckett as well as newly composed music by Emerging Artists Emma Verdonk (Brantford) and Benjamin Gabbay (Toronto). The works will be performed by three of Arcady’s 2023 featured Emerging Artists: Sophia Korz of London, Roanna Kitchen of Toronto, and Maria Milenic of Toronto, along with 2015 Emerging Artist and popular and engaging soprano Olivia Maldonado of Burlington. Benjamin Gabbay will provide piano accompaniment in the Temple Garden setting.

The second performance — Arcady’s 25th Anniversary Celebration concert on June 10 at 7:30pm will take place in the heart of Brantford at St.Andrew’s United Church. It will feature Arcady’s professional chorus and string orchestra and include some of Canada’s most sought-after soloists and ensemble leaders. The orchestra will be led by violinist David Rehner. Solo passages will be sung by popular Arcady soprano Cristina Pisani, 2023 Emerging Artist tenor Marcel Van Helden, and Brantford’s own Sarah McQueen (soprano) and Kate Walshaw (mezzo-soprano).

New Canadian works, created by a cast of Arcady-associated composers, will be heard for the first time. The works include Sunrise by Mari Alice Conrad, recently published The Language of the Stars by Katerina Gimon, Exuberant by Charles Demuynck, Le Pont Mirabeau by Benjamin Gabbay, and new works by local composers Shawn Oakes, Emma Verdonk, Greg Walshaw, and John Van Maanen.

Artistic Director Ronald Beckett

Arcady’s Artistic Director Ronald Beckett’s new joyous piece O Come, Let Us Sing will be performed alongside the string orchestra compositions Coquina Suite and Havoc.

Tickets to Emerging Artist Garden Recital are $37 (general), $15 (under 18), and can be purchased by visiting https://arcady.ca/buy-tickets/emerging-artist-recital-in-the-gardens/, by emailing info@arcady.ca, calling (519) 428-3185, or from Whistling Gardens’ Garden Centre (open Tue-Sun, 9:30am-5pm). Tickets include a same-day pass to the botanical gardens and fountain shows.Tickets to A 25th Anniversary Celebration are $30 (general), $12 (under 18), and can be purchased by visiting https://arcady.ca/buy-tickets/a-25th-anniversary-celebration/, by emailing info@arcady.ca, or calling (519) 428-3185.

For more information visit www.arcady.ca