Two in hospital, one in serious condition, after shooting in downtown Burlington

An early morning shooting the parking lot of The Port House/Waterfront Hotel on Lakeshore Road in Burlington has left one man with serious injuries and a second person with minor injuries. The 25-year-old victim was admitted to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. The 31-year-old sustained a hand wound. The shooting took place in the Hotel parking lot at about 1:40 am Saturday. Halton Police say the shooter is believed to have fled on foot. Police think the shooting was targeted and they are asking anyone who might have information or camera footage to call the on-duty Staff Sergeant at 905-825-4747 extension 2310 or 3 District Criminal Investigation at extension 2316.