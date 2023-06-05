Tuesday , 6 June 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Two homes badly damaged in East Mountain blaze
News

Two homes badly damaged in East Mountain blaze

Damage estimated at $2.5 million

June 5, 20231 Mins read268 Views

Multiple units of Hamilton Fire were called to 7 and 11 Pompano Court in the Rymal-Nebo Road area early Monday afternoon where two adjacent homes were well involved in flames. Firefighters could see the smoke as they responded from a nearby fire station. When they got there the saw that two adjacent homes were on fire and additional resources were called in. As they fought the two fires, firefighters also were searching for possible occupants, but it turned out no one was home at either residence, although a cat was rescued. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries to firefighters or civilians. Both homes have sustained significant damage. It is believed that the fire started on the exterior, between both homes and consumed decks, fences and furniture prior to extending up the sides of the homes and into both homes. Total damage estimates are expected to be in excess of $2.5 million. The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified given the scope of the incident. Crews are remaining on scene performing a fire watch.       

Previous post Welcome to Canada: Wrong turn lands car full of Cannabis and cash into the hands of Canada Customs

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Politics

Correctional Services issues statement on Bernardo transfer to Medium-security

June 5, 2023
News

Suspect rushed out of a house waving a gun

June 5, 2023
News

47-year-old Male Personal Support Worker Charged with Sexual Assault

June 5, 2023
News

Two homes badly damaged in East Mountain blaze

June 5, 2023

Related Articles

News

Suspect rushed out of a house waving a gun

Hamilton Police have arrested a 21-year-old male, after a firearm was pointed...

ByJune 5, 2023
News

47-year-old Male Personal Support Worker Charged with Sexual Assault

Hamilton Police have arrested Ogaga OWHAROSIGHE, after an investigation into a report...

ByJune 5, 2023
News

Welcome to Canada: Wrong turn lands car full of Cannabis and cash into the hands of Canada Customs

A California motorist who had improperly loaded coordinates into his GPS found...

ByJune 5, 2023
News

Local Air Quality warning issued due to wildfire smoke

Environment Canada has issued an air quality warning for Hamilton , Burlington...

ByJune 5, 2023