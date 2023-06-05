Two homes badly damaged in East Mountain blaze

Multiple units of Hamilton Fire were called to 7 and 11 Pompano Court in the Rymal-Nebo Road area early Monday afternoon where two adjacent homes were well involved in flames. Firefighters could see the smoke as they responded from a nearby fire station. When they got there the saw that two adjacent homes were on fire and additional resources were called in. As they fought the two fires, firefighters also were searching for possible occupants, but it turned out no one was home at either residence, although a cat was rescued. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries to firefighters or civilians. Both homes have sustained significant damage. It is believed that the fire started on the exterior, between both homes and consumed decks, fences and furniture prior to extending up the sides of the homes and into both homes. Total damage estimates are expected to be in excess of $2.5 million. The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified given the scope of the incident. Crews are remaining on scene performing a fire watch.