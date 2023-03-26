Two Hamilton shootings—one fatal—may be connected

Hamilton Police are investigating two Friday shootings—one that left a man dead—another that injured a man.

On Friday, shortly before 4:00 p.m., Hamilton Police were called to the area of Sanford Avenue North and Acorn Street for a shooting that had just occurred. A 53-year-old Hamilton man was found deceased inside a residence. Police later identified the victim as Robert Barberstock. Police believe this was a targeted attack and are currently looking for three to four male suspects who were seen fleeing from the scene.

Then half an hour later police were called to the Red Rose Motel located at 553 Queenston, the scene of a fatal stabbing in 2021, for a man with a life threatening leg injury. The male was transported to hospital and it was determined by medical staff that the male was suffering from a gun shot wound to the leg. The male is now in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Red Rose Motel where shooting occurred was scene of fatal 2021 stabbing

Hamilton Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident and the Homicide Unit is investigating to determine if it is related to the murder that took place in the area of Sanford Avenue North and Acorn Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lisa Chambers of the Homicide Unit at 905-546-3843.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com.