Sunday , 26 March 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Two Hamilton shootings—one fatal—may be connected
News

Two Hamilton shootings—one fatal—may be connected

March 26, 20231 Mins read146 Views

Hamilton Police are investigating two Friday shootings—one that left a man dead—another that injured a man.

On Friday, shortly before 4:00 p.m., Hamilton Police were called to the area of Sanford Avenue North and Acorn Street for a shooting that had just occurred.  A 53-year-old Hamilton man was found deceased inside a residence.  Police later identified the victim as Robert Barberstock.   Police believe this was a targeted attack and are currently looking for three to four male suspects who were seen fleeing from the scene.  

Then half an hour later police were called to the Red Rose Motel located at 553 Queenston, the scene of a fatal stabbing in 2021, for a man with a life threatening leg injury.  The male was transported to hospital and it was determined by medical staff that the male was suffering from a gun shot wound to the leg. The male is now in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Red Rose Motel where shooting occurred was scene of fatal 2021 stabbing

Hamilton Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident and the Homicide Unit is investigating to determine if it is related to the murder that took place in the area of Sanford Avenue North and Acorn Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lisa Chambers of the Homicide Unit at 905-546-3843.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

Previous post With Fullarton resignation Ford government loses someone with talent who wanted to make a difference

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Feature

Today in History: Polio Vaccine unveiled. Canadian woman played a key role

March 26, 2023
News

Ottawa man takes top spot in Around The Bay Race

March 26, 2023
News

Two Hamilton shootings—one fatal—may be connected

March 26, 2023
Opinion

With Fullarton resignation Ford government loses someone with talent who wanted to make a difference

March 26, 2023

Related Articles

News

Ottawa man takes top spot in Around The Bay Race

Blair Morgan of Ottawa was the first place finisher in this year’s...

By March 26, 2023
News

Ward Seven Councillor sanctioned over Police Services conflict

The Integrity Commissioner has docked Ward Seven Councillor Ester Pauls 15 days...

By March 25, 2023
News

Halton Police intercept stolen luxury car shipment headed for Dubai

Through cooperation with international policing Halton Police were able to intercept 24...

By March 25, 2023
News

Permanent Solution to Homelessness will be expensive

To end Hamilton’s Chronic homelessness crisis will require a total of $26...

By March 25, 2023