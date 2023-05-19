Two Hamilton men among six arrested in $1 million drug haul

A joint operation by area police services, that included both Hamilton and Halton Police has resulted in the arrest of six people and generated over $1 million dollars worth of drugs seized. Between May 4 and 5, 2023, the Halton Regional Police Service, with the assistance of the Hamilton Police Service, Peel Regional Police and the Ontario Provincial Police concluded “Project Spectre. Warrants were executed in Toronto (5 locations), Hamilton (2 locations), Oakville and Thorold. Five individuals were taken into custody at the time and a sixth was arrested on May 16, 2023. At the Thorold location investigators located and dismantled an active psilocybin production site. As a result of this investigation police have seized:

4.5 kilograms of cocaine

4 kilograms of MDMA (ecstasy)

500 grams fentanyl

272 kilograms of packaged cannabis edibles

70 kilograms of packaged marihuana

1.9 kilograms packaged psilocybin

82 kilograms of psilocybin in various stages of growth

581 grams of Hashish

195 grams of ketamine

196 Oxycodone and Hydromorphone pills

92 grams Cathanone (bath salts)

34 kilograms of cutting agents

$246,000 in Canadian currency

The estimated wholesale value of items seized is upwards of $1,000,000.

Firearm Seizures:

Ruger (with obliterated SN#)

Glock SM

Taurus G3C

Walther PK

Keltec Carbine with folding stock

50 round high capacity drum magazine

Six men were arrested—three from Toronto, two from Hamilton and an Oakville man

At the time of their arrests, Causgrove-Carter and Vanderzanden were on weapon prohibition orders with conditions not to possess any weapons.

The two Hamilton men charged were Michael Eyre, 38, of Ancaster and Michael Vanderzanden, 37, of Hamilton. Vanderzanden was on weapon prohibition orders with conditions not to possess any weapons at the time of his arrest.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.