Two familiar GTAH TV faces making moves

Some big changes in the area TV scene with the cancellation of the SportsNet talk show Sid and Friends and word that Austin Delaney is retiring from CTV Toronto after 34 years. In making the announcement Monday, Delaney noted“The privilege that CTV gives you, is that it gives you a front row on history,” he said. “You get to go to events, write a story and tell the audience what happened that day. I love that part of the job and I’m really going to miss that.”

In his career Delaney covered some big stories from the G20 riots, the Tori Stafford murder, Rob Ford and the Toronto Van attack.

“Thirty-four years, that’s more than half my life,” he said. “It’s time to take a break.”

Delaney’s final newscast with CTV News Toronto will air at 6 p.m. on March 31.

Meanwhile, over at SportsNet the Tim & Friends show hosted by Tim Micallef is being discontinued, though the sportscaster is staying with the company.

“Tim & Friends is going off the air,” Micallef revealed on today’s show. “I’m moving to an exciting new project on Sportsnet Central in just over two weeks.”

The show started as a podcast with Tim and a Sid Seixeiro and then moved over to the Score as a simulcast and finally became a regular TV talk show as Tim and Sid on SportsNet. Sid left the show two years ago for a Breakfast Television co-hosting role at Citytv.

No word on what will fill the time slot on Sportsnet.