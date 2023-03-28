Wednesday , 29 March 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Two familiar GTAH TV faces making moves
News

Two familiar GTAH TV faces making moves

March 28, 20231 Mins read135 Views

Some big changes in the area TV scene with the cancellation of the SportsNet talk show Sid and Friends and word that Austin Delaney is retiring from CTV Toronto after 34 years. In making the announcement Monday, Delaney noted“The privilege that CTV gives you, is that it gives you a front row on history,” he said. “You get to go to events, write a story and tell the audience what happened that day. I love that part of the job and I’m really going to miss that.”

In his career Delaney covered some big stories from the G20 riots, the Tori Stafford murder, Rob Ford and the Toronto Van attack.

“Thirty-four years, that’s more than half my life,” he said. “It’s time to take a break.”

Delaney’s final newscast with CTV News Toronto will air at 6 p.m. on March 31.

Meanwhile, over at SportsNet the Tim & Friends show hosted by Tim Micallef is being discontinued, though the sportscaster is staying with the company.

“Tim & Friends is going off the air,” Micallef revealed on today’s show. “I’m moving to an exciting new project on Sportsnet Central in just over two weeks.”

The show started as a podcast with Tim and a Sid Seixeiro and then moved over to the Score as a simulcast and finally became a regular TV talk show as Tim and Sid on SportsNet. Sid left the show two years ago for a Breakfast Television co-hosting role at Citytv.

No word on what will fill the time slot on Sportsnet.

Previous post PLAY to offer flights to Amsterdam from Hamilton airport

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Podcast

Green Economy, relief to low income Canadians the focus of the Freeland budget

March 28, 2023
News

Waterloo GO bus route recalls old Canada Coach Lines service

March 28, 2023
News

Two familiar GTAH TV faces making moves

March 28, 2023
News

PLAY to offer flights to Amsterdam from Hamilton airport

March 28, 2023

Related Articles

News

Waterloo GO bus route recalls old Canada Coach Lines service

Starting April 10 weekday GO Bus service will operate hourly in both...

By March 28, 2023
News

PLAY to offer flights to Amsterdam from Hamilton airport

PLAY, the airline  that will connect Hamilton to European destinations via Iceland,...

By March 28, 2023
News

Hunger strike protesting McMaster gas-fired generators ends

After eight days, the hunger strike at McMaster University has ended. A...

By March 28, 2023
News

Hamilton man reported missing

Hamilton Police are requesting the assistance of the public in locating Sasa...

By March 28, 2023